Mumbai: Hindi film superstars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan got into a hilarious face-off on social media, where the two talented actors were seen using each other’s film’s scenes to get back at each other.

Amitabh posted a picture of Ajay doing a split on two motor bikes from his film Phool Aur Kaante and wrote: “T 4246 – Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?”

T 4246 – Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?#Runway34 pic.twitter.com/tCq1XAIBMo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2022

To which, Ajay used a still from Amitabh’s film Sholay. In the image, Big B is seen riding a bike while veteran actor Dharmendra is seen sitting on his shoulder.

Ajay replied: “Sir you were saying”

The face-off is a promotional stunt for their upcoming film Runway 34, which is slated to release April 29.