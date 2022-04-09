Mumbai: Hindi film superstars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan got into a hilarious face-off on social media, where the two talented actors were seen using each other’s film’s scenes to get back at each other.
Amitabh posted a picture of Ajay doing a split on two motor bikes from his film Phool Aur Kaante and wrote: “T 4246 – Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?”
T 4246 – Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka!
Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?#Runway34 pic.twitter.com/tCq1XAIBMo
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2022
To which, Ajay used a still from Amitabh’s film Sholay. In the image, Big B is seen riding a bike while veteran actor Dharmendra is seen sitting on his shoulder.
Ajay replied: “Sir you were saying”
Sir you were saying… 👀 https://t.co/mfqLQRVsUJ pic.twitter.com/K8mOjVPW6e
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2022
The face-off is a promotional stunt for their upcoming film Runway 34, which is slated to release April 29.
