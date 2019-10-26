Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon was one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film industry. Today is the birthday of Raveena, who won one National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards.

Born 26 October 1974, she has been in Hindi films for more than 27 years. Her name was once associated with Ajay Devgn and it is also said that she even went into severe depression after they fell apart.

Ajay is now leading a happy life with Kajol and his children. But there was a time when there was a lot of discussion about his affairs. Ajay had impressed all the heroines and among them was Raveena Tandon.

This love story of Ajay and Raveena has largely gone unnoticed. This is about the time when Ajay worked with Raveena in the film Dilwale (1994). She was rumoured to be madly in love with Ajay and the couple often made headlines of magazines and newspapers because of these rumours.

Then Ajay dumped Raveena for the actress Karisma Kapoor. After seeing all this, Raveena went into depression.

Then Ajay gave a statement saying that Raveena’s suicide attack was just a publicity stunt and she just wanted to enjoy a bit of limelight.

Post Ajay’s statement, Raveena said that Ajay had written her love letters and now he is leaving her. Ajay then said that Raveena needs a doctor and that she was neither his friend nor did he ever love her.

Ajay further challenged Raveena to publish those ‘love letters’ in the media. Not only this, Ajay had even threatened Raveena in an interview and said that if she does not stop blaming him, then he will open up some ‘secrets’ that Raveena will not be able to show her face.

Then Raveena got the film Mohra (1994). She fell in love with her co-star Akshay Kumar while working with him. And only then was she able to forget Ajay.