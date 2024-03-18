New Delhi: Supernatural thriller Shaitaan has added Rs 24.41 crore to its net box office collections (NBOC) in the second weekend of its release, taking up its total earnings to Rs 106.01 crore, the makers said Monday.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, the film collected Rs 81.60 crore in its first weekend. It released in theatres March 8.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

“Shaitaan maintains absolute dominance in its second weekend collecting Rs 10.17 crore Sunday and a weekend total of Rs 24.41 crore.

“Week 1 – Rs 81.60 crore, 2nd Friday – Rs 5.12 crore, 2nd Saturday – Rs 9.12 crore, 2nd Sunday – Rs 10.17 crore, Total 2nd weekend – Rs 24.41 crore. Total – Rs 106.01 crore NBOC (India) & Rs 152.11 crore Worldwide Gross,” the makers said in a press note.

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.