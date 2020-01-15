New Delhi: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which incidentally is Ajay Devgns 100th film in his career, has also hit a century at the box office. The movie has already grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, and thus it has become the first Hindi movie to the achieve the feat in 2020.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter as the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. Sharing the box office update, Taran wrote on Twitter, “Tanhaji – AjayDevgn’s 100th film – hits Rs 100 cr today [Day 6]… Chasing a big total today.”

Incidentally this is Devgn’s fifth successive film to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The other four were De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal (both in 2019), Raid (2018), Golmaal Again (2017).

It should be stated here that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has reached the Rs 100 crore figure quicker than De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal. However, Golmaal Again remains Devgn’s fastest film to achieve the feet. It had collected Rs 100 crore on day four and went on to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Tanhaji is also the first Rs 100 crore film for Saif Ali Khan after his 2013 film Race 2. He plays the role of the antagonist ‘Udaybhan’ in the film. Kajol, who delivered the Rs 100 crore film Dilwale in 2015, returns to play Devgn’s onscreen wife in the film.

Tanhaji released on around 3,880 screens in India in Hindi and Marathi version and on 660 screens in the overseas market. It released alongside Deepika Padukone’ Chhapaak last Friday.

PNN & Agencies