Mumbai: Makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa Thursday announced the film has finished shooting and is currently in post-production.
Bholaa is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022).
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.
“Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date- March 30th in the theatres,” T-Series posted on its official Instagram page.
Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.
