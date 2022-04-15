Mumbai: Hindi film star Ajay Devgn Friday said he has joined hands with Aditya Chopra-led Yash Raj Films to release his upcoming feature Runway 34 in the international market.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film is produced and directed by Devgn, who also plays the lead role of Captain Vikrant Khanna.

Written by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015, after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility.

In a social media post, Devgn said Runway 34 will be released and distributed by YRF April 29 overseas.

“Happy to announce that @ADFFilms has entrusted @yrf with the International distribution of our upcoming film #Runway34, releasing this Eid on April 29th, 2022,” he wrote.

YRF too shared the news on its official Twitter handle.

“Yash Raj Films collaborates with @ADFFilms to release #Runway34 in the International markets,” the post read.

In the past, Devgn and YRF had a fallout over the alleged issue of screen allotment between their 2012 films – Son of Sardaar and the late Yash Chopra’s last directorial venture Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Releasing under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.