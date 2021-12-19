Chennai: Director S.S. Rajamouli, whose pan-India epic ‘RRR’ is all set to hit screens January 7, says that actor Ajay Devgn’s face “oozes honesty”.

Talking to IANS about his film ‘RRR’, which features actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan among others, Rajamouli disclosed that the soul of ‘RRR’ lies in not the portions of the two heroes but the flashback episode of Ajay Devgn.

When asked for details of Ajay Devgn’s character in the film, Rajamouli replied, “I cannot throw any more light than I already have. But what I would like to say about Ajay sir is that when we finished writing his character and were looking for someone to play it, there were about 12-13 people from my writing and direction team.

“We all knew that the actor who would play that character had to have a very honest face. Not just on screen but even off screen. That is what I asked my team. I told them, ‘Tell me one person who you feel is not capable of lying.’ And everyone said, ‘Ajay Devgn’.”

Did all his team members without exception suggest Ajay’s name?

“Yes,” said Rajamouli and added, “All of them, without exception said ‘Ajay Devgn’. For us, his face just oozes honesty. That is what I needed. The soul of ‘RRR’ starts with him. Whatever few lines he utters should stay with the audience throughout the film. That’s how I approached Ajay Devgn sir.”