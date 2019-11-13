Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media on Wednesday to share actor Saif Ali Khan’s fierce look from their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In the new poster, kohl-eyed Saif can be seen sitting and holding a sword with his hands.

Ajay tweeted: “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19#SaifAliKhan.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay’s on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Sharad Kelkar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release January 10, 2020.