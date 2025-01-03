Imphal: Former union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur during a function at the Raj Bhavan here Friday.

Bhalla was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur Justice D Krishnakumar.

He inspected the guard of honour by Manipur Rifles personnel.

Bhalla, who has the rare distinction of being the longest-serving union home secretary, completed his five-year tenure in August last year.

He is a 1984-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bhalla the governor of Manipur last month.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was holding the additional charge of Manipur.