Chennai: Ajinkya Rahane once more asserted Wednesday that his role will be as a batsman in the upcoming Test series against England. He also said that the epic series victory against Australia is a ‘thing of the past’. Ajinkya Rahane also said India would have to be careful against England as they are a ‘quality side’.

Rahane was once more asked on his thoughts on captaincy. He said Virat Kohli is the skipper of the Indian side. He asserted that he is just Kohli’s substitute.

“Look, I have said time and again that Virat is the captain of this Indian team. I deputed for him as he had gone on parental leave. The matter ends there… there should not be anything said on this,” Rahane said. He added that he had put the series against Australia behind him. “Now is the time to look ahead, to think about England and how we beat them. They are a quality side,” Rahane informed.

Rahane also made it clear that unless asked he won’t give any suggestions to Kohli. “My job is primarily to score runs as a batsman and that is what I am concentrating on. In fact, you can say the pressure has eased on me as I am not leading the side. I will contribute in whatever way the team management and Virat wants,” the vice-captain stated.

Rahane scored a crucial century in the first innings of the second Test at Melbourne. It came after India were bundled out for 36, their lowest score in Tests at Adelaide. The century certainly played a vital role in turning things around for India.

“Well I was definitely satisfied with the knock,” Rahane said. “But as I said earlier, it is past. Now I have to look forward and score runs against England. You cannot just simply dwell on the past,” Rahane said.

The batsman also hinted that due to the spin-friendly wicket at the Chepauk stadium here, India in all probability will play three spinners. He however, did not say when left-arm spinner Axar Patel will make his Test debut. “We will announce the team after the training session tomorrow (Thursday). Then you will know the playing XI,” Rahane signed off.