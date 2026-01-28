Baramati: Family members and supporters of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar have started arriving at the Baramati Medical College and Hospital following the tragic plane crash earlier in the day.

Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the deaths.

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati. Visuals from the spot show fire and smoke, mangled remains of the plane, and ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way.

This incident occurred around 9 a.m., an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai.

NCP(SP) chief and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, Sharad Pawar, departed from his residence for Baramati along with his family.

Ajit Pawar’s wife and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar, their son Parth Pawar, and his cousin NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule will depart from Delhi for Mumbai soon.

Meanwhile, a large crowd has gathered outside the hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde will also depart for Baramati soon.

The state government has also cancelled all the official events in view of the plane crash.

Minister Dattatray Vithoba Bharne, who arrived at the hospital, was seen in tears over the death of Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, while speaking to the media in Nagpur, became emotional when asked about Deputy CM Pawar. Tears welled up in his eyes, and he folded his hands and walked away.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

Three bodies were rushed to the Baramati Medical College. The identification of the bodies is underway, as per the Pune Superintendent of Police (SP).

A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

More details were awaited about the plane crash.