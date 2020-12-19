Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Akash Pathak, who was earlier arrested in connection with Tata Motors job fraud case Saturday morning confessed his crime, Commissionerate Police sources said.

Akash also confessed to the probing team over the non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 65 lakhs to a Bhubaneswar-based travel agency named M/s Sky King- which is still pending against him.

The travel agency had lodged an FIR in this regard December 1.

According to a source in the police, Pathak had posed as the Managing Director of Tata Motors and amassed a huge amount of money from several job aspirants on pretext of providing them employment with the automaker.

The Commissionerate Police will send Akash’s signature as well as handwriting for forensic examination, a police official said.

PNN