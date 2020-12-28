Bhadrak/Jajpur: After remaining closed for nine months, the famous Akhandalamani shrine at Aradi in Bhadrak district will reopen from Monday amid strict Covid-19 protocols, while the Biraja temple in Jajpur will reopen from December 29.

The servitors and their family members will get the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Lord in first two days at Aradi following which the shrine will be thrown open for local residents.

According to Bhadrak Sub-Collector Pitambar Samal, December 28 and 29, the temple will reopen for servitors and their family members and residents of around four panchayats in the vicinity of the Aradi Temple will be allowed darshan December 30 and 31.

Finally, the temple will be thrown open for the public from January 3 after two days of closure on January 1 and 2 in view of the New Year rush.

All devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Lord from January 3 between 7 am and 5 pm, he added.

The sub-collector has urged the devotees to adhere to the Covid19 guidelines strictly. Covid protocols like use of face mask, hand sanitising and social distancing have been made mandatory for the devotees before making entry into the shrine.

Similarly, the servitors have been instructed to show their identity cards before entering the temple premises, Samal added.

The temple of Goddess Biraja is all set to welcome devotees from December 29. The ancient shrine, which has remained shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen following sharp decline in the Covid-19 cases in the district, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said.

PNN