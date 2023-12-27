Rourkela: The adage goes ‘small is beautiful’. Hence, it may not be gigantic in size in comparison to its better-known sibling ‘Khandadhar’, but when it comes to beauty it is one of the best in Odisha. The small yet picturesque ‘Akhayasila’, is a small waterfall which is nature’s scenic bounty in Sundargarh district.

The ‘Akhayasila’ waterfall is not far off from here. It is just 26km away from the ‘Steel City’ at Kaliaposh under Bisra block. No one is sure how the waterfall was christened ‘Akhayasila’ Even the locals have no clue as to how the waterfall was named. “From my father I came to know the name during my childhood and now I am 60 years old,” said Kisan Munda, a local who stays nearby, while tending his goats.

The drive to ‘Akhayasila’ passes through Bondamunda and Bisra localities. The road conditions are bad, but one tends to forget the pain at the sight of the waterfall and the greenery surrounding it. “I forgot the horrendous road conditions once I saw the waterfall. The beauty is enthralling,” said a visitor.

The place is not frequented by tourists. However, now the state Tourism department has plans to make the place an attractive destination for visitors. The final eight-kilometre stretch from Bisra railway bridge, has been black topped. ‘Akhayasila’ has plenty of parking spaces, so it is preferable to travel in cars, informed officials.

Tourism officer Niranjan Behera confirmed that development plans are on the anvil. “We have already sent a proposal to the department, and it has been provisionally approved. Now we are waiting for the allocation of funds so that development work begins,” Behera stated.

Tourists are also waiting for the development of the place as a proper destination. “This monsoon I was at ‘Akhayasila’ with my friends and it looked alluring. The scenic beauty of the place is simply mind-blowing,” said Manoj Satpathy, a resident of Koelnagar. “Everywhere you can find greenery,” he added.

The source to this waterfall is a small stream flowing into it. If one visits the place now ,then one will find one small waterfall measuring just five feet feeding the main fall and reservoir. The main waterfall is approximately 15 feet in height. “During the monsoons there are several waterfalls as the sources of water increase,” said Debi Das, who was picnicking here with his family members.

Presently there are no facilities for tourists other than the approach road and directions. However, locals are helpful in nature and they always provide a helping hand to those seeking directions. “If we misbehave or do something wrong then it will earn a bad name for us. Gradually ‘Akhayasila’ is becoming an attractive destination. It is helping the economy of people in its vicinity, informed a local resident.

PNN