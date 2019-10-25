Akshay Kumar, who is in his 50s, was known as the Casanova of Bollywood in his earlier days. Ladies were easily ensnared by his charisma and sense of humour.

We’ll take you through his all famous ‘love affairs’ of that time which hogged the headlines.

Akshay Kumar and Rekha

It was while filming Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996. It was said that Rekha was madly in love with the handsome hunk but the rumor of their affair didn’t go well with Raveena Tandon, who was dating Akshay at that time.

Akshay and Raveena Tandon

Akshay and Raveena were one most talked about couples of the 90’s. It was not love at first sight for them. They were one much in love couple and after being together for almost 3 years everyone was eagerly waiting for their marriage announcement. But their relationship could not last long as Raveena was tired of Akshay’s flamboyant nature as he was always linked with his female co-stars, firstly with Rekha and later with Shilpa Shetty.

Akshay and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay and Shilpa affair was always under media glare but after staying together for almost a year, the actress left Akshay because he was reportedly two-timing her with her best pal, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay and Pooja Batra

Akshay and Pooja dated even before joining the film industry. Since Pooja was a renowned model and a well-known actress in her initial days, she helped Akshay to set his foot in the film industry. However, after a few years of togetherness, they both parted ways to make their career in Bollywood.

Akshay and Ayesha Jhulka

Akshay and Ayesha became overnight stars with the release of their hit film Khiladi. Soon, their on-screen chemistry started getting visible off-screen too and rumors were abuzz that they are the new couple of the town but after some time both the stars went their separate ways.

Akshay and Priyanka Chopra

After a few years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna, the news of Akshay being in a relationship with Priyanka started surfacing as they did four films together.

Their on-screen chemistry was started getting visible off-screen too. Apparently, Twinkle not allowed the actor to work with Priyanka.

Akshay and Katrina Kaif

There were also speculations that the ‘firangi’ Katrina was also dating the Khiladi Akshay Kumar which apparently happened after they worked together in different movies likes like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome and Singh Is King.