Mumbai: Actor and superstar of the Hindi film industry Akshay Kumar is back sharing big screen space with Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop action feature Sooryavanshi, for the first time since their 2010 dud Tees Maar Khan. Akshay has said he has become a big fan of Katrina after working together in their new film.

“There is one scene in which Katrina has performed so beautifully that after the shot I became a big fan of her and her acting talent. Earlier, I admired her beauty but after this film, I have become a fan of her acting. She has done a brilliant job in this film,” stated Akshay.

“When she started off, she didn’t know a single word of Hindi but today she is working with biggest stars of this industry,” added Akshay, at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi which was also attended by Katrina, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Director Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar were also present at the do on Monday in Mumbai.

Akshay plays the title role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, ‘Veer Sooryavanshi’, who heads the anti-terrorism squad in the film. “I have worked in almost 135 films but this is the first time, I am seeing such a huge crowd at the trailer launch of my film. I think Rohit (Shetty) saab has made a good and huge film. I hope that everyone will like this film. Ajay (Devgn) is an old friend. We both started our career together. Both of us were competing for his first film Phool Aur Kaante. I was the first choice it but then he (Ajay Devgn) replaced me. We have done many films together,” he said.

Akshay has played a police officer in several films. How does it feel to play a new cop avatar in his latest? “It feels nice. It’s not just about the police uniform, but whenever I wear any uniform – be it of an Army officer, a Navy officer or Air Force office – it feels very nice. There is dignity attached to every uniform. I feel very fortunate that we (actors) get the opportunity to do various kinds of roles in our career, so I feel very proud about it,” he replied.

The cast of Sooryavanshi also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. The movie will hit the screens March 24.

