Ayodhya: Superstar Akshay Kumar Thursday commenced shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu here. Akshay shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Akshay posted a photo where he can be seen seated on the stairs of an aircraft along with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, his co-stars in the film.

“A special film, a special start…Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins.

Need special wishes from all you guys,” Akshay wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma, produced by Vikram Malhotra and creatively produced Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Ram Setu is the first Hindi film co-produced by OTT giant Amazon Prime.

The film will be shot at multiple locations with a major part in Mumbai.