New Delhi: When Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are around there is bound to a laughter riot. It’s never a dull day on the sets of Sooryavanshi because of the three. The banter they enjoy during work makes it all the more pleasurable for those associated with the shooting of the film.

Akshay posted a video Monday from the sets of Sooryavanshi, in which Katrina, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set can be seen cleaning with a broom. “Katrina ji aap kya kar rahi hain?” Akshay asks Katrina in the video. “Saaf safai, zara hatiye (Cleaning, please move),” Katrina is heard replying.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Spotted: The newest Swachh Bharat brand ambassador on the sets of Sooryavanshi.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8GdTqJHUhN/?utm_source=ig_embed

Last month also Katrina had posted a picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi along with the film’s director Rohit Shetty and co-star Akshay. She wrote: “Perfect start to the year. Friends, laughs and smiles on sets with the best crew. Every day on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made. See you in cinemas on March 27.”

The film will feature Katrina as Akshay’s love interest. It also features Gulshan Grover and Nikitin Dheer as antagonists. Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the Good Newwz star in Simmba.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham.

PNN & Agencies