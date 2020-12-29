Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with wife Twinkle Khanna to wish her on her birthday, and joked that he is looking forward to making more questionable life decisions with her.

“Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina,” Akshay wrote on Twitter along with the image of the couple posing with bicycles.

The picture seems to be taken during a vacation. In the picture, the couple smiles while posing with bicycles amidst a lush background. Akshay wears a black sweatshirt with the Mona Lisa painting printed on it while Twinkle is seen in a beige boat neck sweater and white denim lowers with yellow-tinted sunglasses.

The couple is known for sharing hilarious social posts about each other. Recently, Akshay mimicked Twinkle’s pose in a picture she posted on social media, and she had a hilarious comeback for him in response.

After working together in films such as “International Khiladi” and “Zulmi”, Twinkle and Akshay got married on January 17, 2001. The couple is parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.