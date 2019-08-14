Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has become the only Indian actor to feature in Forbes’ list of World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019. Akshay does 4 to 5 films a year, most of them are a hit at the box office.

These days Akshay is busy in promoting of his next film ‘Mission Mangal’.

Akshay had given the industry many flop movies when he started his career. In a recent interview, Akshay talked about his early struggle and the success that followed.

He said that he struggled a lot but never lost hope. “I will tell you about some things that happened to me again and again,” he said.

“I have seen bad days and many ups and downs in life which also happens with many other actors. Every time I have gone through it, I just do one thing – I go down my building and see how many cars I have. Then, I look at my house, sometimes I go to my office and look at everything,” he added.

“Once I was crying and all of a sudden I thought why am I crying, will I get any anything by doing so? God’s mercy has always been with me. There are people in the world who have nothing. If I start thinking like this, then I will be the most selfish person. When I started my career I did not even have 200 rupees in my pocket but now I have a lot of things,” he said.

After being named in the Forbes list, Akshay said, “I have worked very hard to earn every penny. It is not easy to earn money. So, it means a lot to me.”

