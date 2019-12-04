Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer sports drama Gold is slated to release in China December 13.

Announcing the news, Akshay Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: “‘GOLD’ releasing in China on 13th December, 2019!”

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold released last year August 15. The film traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal.

Also, Gold was released in Saudi Arabia last year and according to Akshay Kumar, it’s the first Hindi film to release there.

“The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, Gold is the first ever Hindi movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia,” Akshay had tweeted.