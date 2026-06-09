New Delhi: Hindi film actor Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, based on famous Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is set to release August 28.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the film is produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is directed by Laxman Utekar, according to a press release.

It also reunites Kapoor with Vijan after their collaboration on the Stree franchise. Vijan and Utekar have earlier collaborated on Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal.

The film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvan – Force of the Forest at the box office.

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Narayangaonkar rose to prominence as a leading figure in Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition, captivating audiences with her masterful renditions of Lavani and Tamasha performances. She was awarded two medals by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her exceptional contributions to traditional folk art.

Kapoor last appeared on screen in the 2024 film Stree 2, a sequel to the 2018 release.