Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 was released for Diwali. As per media reports, the Housefull franchise has earned 19cr on its first day. The film also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.
As per one of the trade analysts, the movie also registered a disappointing occupancy on day 1. Many fans roasted the Sajid-Farhad directorial flick on Twitter with most comparing the movie to garbage.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in capital letters ‘DISAPPOINTING‘. ” #OneWordReview… #HouseFull4: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: 1 ½ star. Tries too hard to make you laugh but fails miserably… Bad writing, terrible direction, over the top performances… Weakest film in #HouseFull franchise. #HouseFull4Review”.
Have a look at some of the hilarious memes:
#Housefull4
Expectations Vs Reality pic.twitter.com/rD6D7k6qVN
— खलनायक हूँ मैं ! 🇮🇳 (@BeingRohiit) October 25, 2019
Audience watching movie in theatres #Housefull4Review #Housefull4 pic.twitter.com/VAAeU1AgMg
— …… (@Sr_nof) October 25, 2019
#OneWordReview#Housefull4 :- DISAPPOINTED
Rating :- 🌟
Almost 5-8% people in theatre in morning show like it's a crap movie
Biggest flop of the year is loading
Akki wasted a big opportunity on DIWALI
100Cr will be tough#Housefull4Review pic.twitter.com/FKFNqETBsv
— 🤵 (@JoinTheShahid) October 25, 2019
Humour to #Housefull4 makers : pic.twitter.com/6ZkDQ6jUUo
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 25, 2019
#Housefull4 dekhne ke bad reaction 👇👇👇#Housefull4Review pic.twitter.com/Pzr8G2oorY
— 👮CHULBUL PANDEY™ ϲɑƒҽ🇮🇳🔜 (@alifshaikh4) October 24, 2019
I just came to watch the 1st day 1st show of #Housefull4 #Housefull4Review #धनतेरस
OOOPS! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/BBkdUe019V
— RJ Shonali (@RjShonalii) October 25, 2019
Today I Left 2 Ticket's Of #Housefull4 in My Car….!
Someone Broke The Window & Left 2 More…..!#Housefull4Review pic.twitter.com/OV39kVuzr6
— Amarjeet Shinde (@imANShinde5555) October 25, 2019