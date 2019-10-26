Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 was released for Diwali. As per media reports, the Housefull franchise has earned 19cr on its first day. The film also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.

As per one of the trade analysts, the movie also registered a disappointing occupancy on day 1. Many fans roasted the Sajid-Farhad directorial flick on Twitter with most comparing the movie to garbage.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in capital letters ‘DISAPPOINTING‘. ” #OneWordReview… #HouseFull4: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: 1 ½ star. Tries too hard to make you laugh but fails miserably… Bad writing, terrible direction, over the top performances… Weakest film in #HouseFull franchise. #HouseFull4Review”.

Have a look at some of the hilarious memes:

#OneWordReview#Housefull4 :- DISAPPOINTED

Rating :- 🌟 Almost 5-8% people in theatre in morning show like it's a crap movie

Biggest flop of the year is loading

Akki wasted a big opportunity on DIWALI

100Cr will be tough#Housefull4Review pic.twitter.com/FKFNqETBsv — 🤵 (@JoinTheShahid) October 25, 2019