Mumbai: A large number of Hindi films are headed for a direct release on streamer ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. This is because theatres have remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hindi films that have headed the digital way are superstar Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, and Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2. Also Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India is another movie that will be released on ‘Disney+Hotstar’.

Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The first movie of the ‘Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex’ will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara. It will start streaming from July 24. To To honour the legacy of the late actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.

A few other films are also waiting for a direct release on the digital platform. It includes the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafi.

The initiative ‘First Day First Show ki home delivery’ by ‘Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex’ is aimed at re-imagining the theatrical experience. These films will release between July and October on the streamer.

‘Mentally intense’ movie

Akshay attended a virtual press conference moderated by Varun Dhawan. He said Laxmmi Bomb was very close to his heart as he is returning to the genre of horror-comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyya. Akshay said it was his most ‘mentally intense’ movie as he shared the posters of the film.

“The movie is extremely dear to me as it is something unique I have attempted for the first time! It is an entertaining mélange of horror and humour. Laxmmi Bomb has a strong social message attached to it! I am certain that this movie will bring joy and hope for everyone in these trying times,” Akshay said in a statement.

Development of OTT medium

Ajay said through this initiative people will once again start looking forward to new film releases. “The corona pandemic threw all our comfort worlds into a tizzy. And, at the same time the OTT medium that was a fairly new phenomenon gained a huge significance. In the future, theatres and OTT will move in parallel. Bhuj: The Pride of India is on ‘Disney+ Hotstar VIP’. It isa platform that will showcase our film across the length and breadth of the country,” the actor said.

Alia’s reactions

Alia stars in Sadak 2 which is the sequel to her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film of the same name. She said the movie is very close to her heart.

“… It was my first time working with my father, which makes this a dream come true. These are extraordinary and difficult times, all of us are trying to get through it, taking each day at a time. My father always says that a filmmaker’s destination is what the audience’s hear,” she said.