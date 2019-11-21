Mumbai: In Hindi film industry it is believed that an actress’s career span is shorter than their male counterparts. But, there are few heroines who have had a long run in film world. There is also an actress in Hindi film industry, who despite giving hit films and worked in many commercials, is now not active in films. We are talking about Aarti Chhabria, who celebrates her birthday November 21. Let’s discuss some unheard facts about them on this occasion.

She started working at the age of three. Worth mentioning, Aarti has worked in more than 300 TV commercials for various products so far.

Aarti started her career with the 2002 film Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai. After this, she was seen in Lajja, Awara Paagal Deewana with Akshay, Raja Bhaiya with Govinda, Partner, Hey Baby, Mile-Milenge with Salman, but the actress failed to succeed.

Aarti was last seen in the 2013 film Dus Tola. Earlier in 2011, Chabria won the fourth season of Fear Factor — Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Aarti also acted in a short film Mumbai Varanasi Express in 2017 which was released on youtube called Royal Stag Large short films.

Aarti married Visharad, a chartered accountant from Mauritius. The wedding photos of both of them went viral on Instagram.

During an interview, she said, “He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant. I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends.”