Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy adventure Welcome to the Jungle earned Rs 27.60 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day, the makers said Saturday.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, the film was released in theatres Friday.

According to the producers, the film earned an estimated Rs 22.90 crore gross in India, including Rs 4.07 crore from paid previews and Rs 15.33 crore Friday, while the overseas market contributed Rs 4.70 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.60 crore.

“A thunderous start for Welcome To The Jungle. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy adventure opens to Rs 27.60 crore worldwide on day one, proving that wholesome family entertainers continue to bring audiences together,” the makers said in a press note.

Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). It marks Akshay’s return to the franchise after missing Welcome Back.

The film revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

Akshay is leading a cast that includes over 30 actors — Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.