Bhubaneswar: Amid the spread of COVID-19 and extended lockdown in place to contain the deadly virus, people of Odisha celebrated Akshaya Tritiya without pomp and gaiety.

With social distancing being the need of the hour, people are mostly keeping the celebrations confined to their homes.

Akshaya Tritiya holds a special significance for farmers of Odisha as they sow the first seeds of the season after offering prayer to their farming equipment.

Agriculture apart, it is also the day when construction of chariots begins for Puri Rath Yatra.

Besides, Akshaya Tritiya is believed in Hinduism to be the birthday of Parasurama who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is revered in the Vaishnava sect. At many places, this festival is also known as Parasurama Jayanti.

Many people across several parts of India also invest in gold and other property on this occasion.

PNN