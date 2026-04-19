Sonepur: A 24-year-old youth was shot dead Friday night in Subarnapur district, intensifying concerns over deteriorating law and order and the growing presence of illegal firearms among youths.

The incident occurred near the Biramaharajpur Sub-Collector’s Office Square, barely 100 metres from the local police station. The victim, Bikram Maharana, sustained a bullet injury to the neck, allegedly fired from a pistol by his associate, Shubham Pritam Hota, 27, of Champamal village.

Bikram was first taken to Biramaharajpur hospital and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he was declared dead. Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Rabi Maharana, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The accused is absconding. Subarnapur SP Narayan Nayak confirmed that the weapon used was unlicensed and that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. The incident has sparked criticism of police. Law and order in the district has reportedly been deteriorating, with frequent incidents of firearm use and rising criminal activity.

Youths are reportedly moving around with pistols, live ammunition and other weapons, often under the influence of intoxicants such as cough syrup. In a related case February 9, police arrested Shubham Pritam Hota along with two others for an attempted robbery.

During the operation, officers seized two country-made pistols, ammunition, a magazine, knives and explosives. After securing bail, Hota allegedly resumed carrying firearms, culminating in Friday’s fatal shooting.