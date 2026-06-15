New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation Monday conducted a successful flight-test of a long-range land attack cruise missile (LRLACM) off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said all the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments.

The LRLACM is an indigenously built missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, is the nodal laboratory for the project.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM.