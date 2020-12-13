Jajpur: The presence of mind and timely action of a man Saturday afternoon deterred a woman from jumping into the river. The woman was attempting to jump into Baitarani River from a bridge under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district for reasons yet to be known.

The woman climbed a parapet of the bridge all of a sudden when she was noticed by the man who was passing by the road. The woman was about to jump into the Baitarani river from the bridge.

Apprehending the likely mishap, the man immediately swung into action and averted the accident. He consistently persuaded the woman to not take to the extreme step and moments later pulled her down by hand as soon as he found an opportunity to do so.

According to a source, the woman, who belongs to Khantapada area in Balasore, appears to be newlywed. She was handed over to Panikoili police following her rescue.

PNN