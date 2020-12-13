Keonjhar: A couple and their minor daughter were critically injured late Saturday night after a speeding truck rammed into their house located close to National Highway-20 at Sathighara Sahi under Town police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to an eyewitness, driver of the goods truck lost control over the wheels and dashed against the house. The speeding truck turned turtle on the roadside after hitting the house.

Ill-fated Mahesh Patra, his wife and 7-year-old daughter were sleeping inside the house when the mishap took place. A wall of the house caved in and fell on the man, his wife and their daughter thereby injuring them under impact of the mishap, the eyewitness added.

Locals immediately rescued the three injured and rushed them to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

On being informed, Keonjhar town police reached the accident site. Police have launched a probe in this connection. The house was severely damaged in the mishap, a police official said.

PNN