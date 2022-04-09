Mumbai: ‘Lock Upp’ contestants Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi were seen in a heated fight over food in the reality show.

In the latest episode, Ali went to Payal Rohtagi complaining about three-four strands of hair in Anjali’s breakfast that Mandana cooked.

Mandana overheard this conversation and started yelling at Ali. She not only burst on Ali but was also seen shouting at Payal. It would be interesting to see how they will justify their fights in front of the host Kangana Ranaut.

‘Lock Upp’ is streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player.