Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix and production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) Monday announced that their upcoming series ‘Mandala Murders’, headlined by Vaani Kapoor, will premiere July 25.

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF’s creative partnership, following the success of ‘The Railway Men’ in 2023.

‘Mandala Murders’, which marks Kapoor’s series debut, is a mythological-crime thriller series that delves into ancient secrets, eerie symbols, and a trail of ritualistic killings.

It is created and directed by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the Mardaani franchise. Manan Rawat serves as the co-director.

“In the eerie stillness of a town called Charandaspur, an unheard, sinister pattern of crime emerges. A series of ritualistic killings linked to a centuries-old secret society sets the stage for a conspiracy driven by fate,” the makers said in a press statement.

The story follows detectives Rea Thomas (Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (played by ‘Gullak’ actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta), as they are drawn into a web of secrets “as intricate as a mandala,” uncovering layers of buried prophecies and dangerous beliefs.

“As they decode mysterious symbols and hidden motives, they confront a secret society that has dangerously blurred the line between faith and madness,” read the official synopsis.

The cast also includes Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaokar in pivotal roles.

‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by YRF Entertainment, with Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani serving as executive producers.