Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s “Khiladi” Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal, is getting a whopping Rs. 35-40 crore for his 18 to 22-day shoot, which is more than the film’s lead actor Ajay Devgn’s upfront fees.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar is shooting for 18-22 days, and he is getting around 35-40 crs, which is more than Ajay Devgn’s upfront fees because he is on a profit-sharing basis.

Rohit had announced Golmaal 5 on the occasion of his 52nd birthday in March. It was also on the filmmaker’s birthday that news of Akshay being a “surprise package” was revealed. In the BTS moments shared by the director from the sets of the new installment, Akshay’s bald look was unveiled.

On April 27, Ajay revealed that the new shoot schedule for the film had commenced. He had also shared a fun video montage from Ooty featuring Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

The first installment of the Golmaal film series, it stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad and Sharman along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

It is reportedly based on Harsh Shivsharan’s Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora’s Gujarati play Aflatoon, in turn one of the inspirations for the film. The film was followed by 4 sequels such as Golmaal Returns, which released in 2008, 2010’s Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, which hit the silver screen in 2017.

All the films starred Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade appearing in three, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two. Akshay is joining the fifth installment.

In other news, Akshay, May 13, shared a glimpse of himself from his ‘next’ big project, Welcome To The Jungle. The star had dropped a picture of himself standing confidently through a dense jungle setup, dressed in a dark suit paired with sunglasses.

He captioned it: “Next… #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

In other news, Rohit Shetty, along with Arshad Warsi and Sharman Joshi, stirred nostalgia on May 14 as he recreated the iconic race car scene from the 2006 hit ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’.

The scene had Arshad, who plays Madhav and Sharman, essaying the role of Laxman, in a chaotic car race designed to win the heart of a girl named Nirali.

In this particular sequence, Sharman’s character, disguised as a woman, and Madhav are seen sitting in a race car and waving. The video then transitions from their characters 20 years ago to the present day, recreating the same iconic waving scene.

“Driving down the memory lane! How old were you when you watched the first Golmaal? We promise you’ll relive those happy days very soon…filming in progress,” Rohit wrote in the caption.