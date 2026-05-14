Cannes: The cast of The Fast and the Furious rolled into the Cannes Film Festival for a 25th anniversary celebration of the nitrous-boosting franchise.

This year’s Cannes is largely bereft of Hollywood films. But to help cover the blockbuster-sized hole in this year’s lineup, the French festival is hosting a midnight screening of the first release in the 10-movie series.

On Wednesday, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster posed for photographers in Cannes.

They were joined by Meadow Walker, the 27-year-old daughter of actor Paul Walker. In 2013, Walker died in a Los Angeles car crash.

Diesel looked especially happy for the moment in Cannes, playfully flexing for photographers.

The Fast & Furious movies have collected more than USD 7 billion in box office. An 11th installment titled Fast Forever is scheduled to be release in March 2028 by Universal Pictures.