Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is making her fifth appearance at the iconic Cannes Film Festival, shared a peek into her glamorous look from the global event, which began May 12.

Urvashi shared a picture of herself dazzling in an ensemble by a Vietnamese designer for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She posted a picture of herself from the French Riviera on Instagram.

In the image, Urvashi looks every inch beautiful in an embellished gown, which has silver crystal embroidery, sheer detailing, and dramatic cape-style sleeves. She completed her look with a heavily jewel-encrusted headgear and a clutch.

For the caption, she wrote: MERCI CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026… OPENING CEREMONY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Talking about the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will drop its curtain May 23, French actress Eye Haidara will serve as host for the opening and closing ceremonies. It opened with the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss.

Actress Alia Bhatt has already made an appearance on the red carpet. Other names such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria are set to make their appearances at the 11-day event.

Talking about Urvashi, she is gearing up for the second season of Inspector Avinash, which first aired in 2023, is headlined by Randeep Hooda.

The first installment featured names such as Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary.

The show was based on true events and the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. The series revolves around the life of Avinash Mishra, who was brought in to stop the crimes in the state.

Urvashi was last seen on the big screen in the film Daaku Maharaaj with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol.