Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated 14 years in hindi film industry as his debut drama Ishaqzaade completed one more year of being released Monday.

Dropping a few sketches of his popular scenes from the drama, Arjun claimed that his character Parma still feels like the beginning of his cinematic journey, which he intends to take forward with exciting projects ahead.

Arjun penned on his official Instagram handle, “14 years later, Parma still feels like the beginning of everything. #Ishaqzaade was the start of my journey as an actor, in cinema and with all of you…And it continues (red heart emoji) (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Helmed and directed by Habib Faisal, “Ishaqzaade” has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

With Parineeti Chopra as the female lead, the romantic actioner further starred Gauahar Khan, Natasha Rastogi, Anil Rastogi, and Shashank Khaitan in ancillary roles, along with others.

Ishaqzaade is an official remake of the 2009 Bengali drama Dujone.

Set against the backdrop of a fictional town of Almor in Uttar Pradesh, the drama shares the journey of Parma Chauhan (Played by Arjun) and Zoya Qureshi (Played by Parineeti), who belong to rival political families. Their passionate romance ends up shaking the deeply rooted religious divides in the society.

While the film marked Arjun’s primary appearance on the big screen, it was Parineeti’s second project after her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011.

Shifting our focus to Arjun’s recent projects, he last appeared in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie failed to perform well at the box office.

Arjun has yet to announce his next project.

Additionally, he was also recently seen as the primary antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

He ended up receiving a lot of acclaim for his performance in the cop drama.