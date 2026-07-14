New Delhi: Hindi film actor Alia Bhatt is set to feature alongside Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2.

The film is directed by Adesh Prasad and is produced under Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. It is a sequel to the 2018 release.

Shah shared the news with an Instagram post Tuesday, which comprised a series of pictures featuring the actor alongside Bhatt. The film will release December 3, 2027. “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega. See you in cinemas. 03.12.2027,” read the caption.

The post was re-shared by Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Bhatt said joining the film is “incredibly special”. “Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released…That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting,” she said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad,” she added.

Tumbbad was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and didn’t perform at the box office during its official release. The film was re-released in 2024, emerging as a hit and wen’t on to gross over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

The film is set in a Maharashtra village and explores Vinayak Rao’s (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Besides Tumbbad 2, Bhatt will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and reunites the actor with the filmmaker after their work on “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, which released in 2022.

Her latest work is Alpha. The film released July 3 and has earned over Rs 90 crore at the box office.