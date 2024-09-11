Mumbai: Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of ‘Alpha’ in Mumbai.

A source said: “The most dangerous, physically taxing schedule of Alpha awaits Alia and Sharvari.”

The source shared that a heavily secured set has been put up for the schedule, which will take place for 15 days.

“A heavily guarded set has been put up in Mumbai and the two will need to be in the best physical fitness to be able to pull off the massive stunts that have been planned for the two.”

According to the source Alia and Sharvari are doing a lot of action in the film.

“Alia has put in months of training for this demanding film. A video that was uploaded by her trainer a few days back showed how she is getting stronger by the day for Alpha. The reason why Alia is pushing her body so much now is because of this schedule,” the source said.

“She will have to put her body on the line and test it to its max potential. Everyone is excited to see how brilliant Alia will be while pulling off the stunts in this schedule,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Sharvari has been sharing jaw-dropping fitness images as Monday motivation on the internet.

“She is documenting her body transforming for Alpha through these images and she too is pushing to be her fittest best for this schedule. It is going to test her because the schedule will film some of the most incredible action stunts,” said the source.

“This intensely physical schedule will last for about 15 days and all precautions has been taken in terms of prep so that the two actors are ready to execute what’s planned for them smoothly.”

IANS