Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has praised Neetu Kapoor’s latest film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and has called her mother-in-law’s performance “mind-blowing”.

Alia took to her Instagram story and shared the poster of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and praised her mother-in-law’s performance.

In the caption with heart emojis, she wrote: “Full on entertainer!! Laughed, cried, clapped and cheered. @neetu54 you are just mindblowing. @anilskapoor you had us laughing all the time. @varundvn you’re a star. @kiaraaliaadvani you’ve made me cryyy. @raj_a_mehta always hitting it out of the park!”

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ revolves around marital issues, divorce, and complications in relationships.

It marks Neetu’s return to acting after nine years. She was last seen in the 2013 release ‘Besharam’ alongside her son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ opposite her husband Ranbir.