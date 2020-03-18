Kolkata: Four Trinamool Congress candidates and a CPI(M) nominee for the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal were declared elected unopposed Wednesday, officials said.

Trinamool Congress candidates Arpita Ghosh, Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi and Mausam Noor, and CPI(M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, backed by the Congress, were declared elected after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers at 3 pm, they said.

After TMC-backed Independent candidate Dinesh Bajaj’s nomination was cancelled due to technical reasons Tuesday, voting scheduled March 26 was done away with.

Elections were necessitated as the seats were falling vacant next month.

PTI