Bhubaneswar: The General Administration (GA) department Friday issued a resolution making it compulsory for government employees of all classes and ranks to make an annual declaration of their assets.

The government will not entertain the performance appraisal reports of those employees who fail to comply with this resolution. “The state government is committed to ensuring transparency and corruption-free administration. As a step further in the above pursuit, the government has decided to make submission of annual property statement by government servants of all groups and ranks and public representatives mandatory and to place the same in the public domain for access of everybody,” the resolution said. All employees have now been asked to submit the details annually by January 31 of each year. “Employees will be unable to submit their performance appraisal reports online unless their property returns are submitted. Besides, up-to-date filing of property returns will be a pre-requisite for promotions,” the resolution said.

As per the new resolution, even Group C and Group D rank employees would be asked to give details of their property. “The performance report custodians of the departments (for Group-B, C and D) would be authorised to download and authenticate the property statement. For Group-D employees, the officer in charge of the establishment will upload the property statement on obtaining the same from those who cannot upload online,” the resolution said. The department has planned to do away with some other existing asset declaration rules after these announcements.

“State government employees are, at present, required to obtain prior permission for purchase of movable assets whose value is more than their two months’ basic pay. This is done away with. Instead, employees will intimate any such transaction immediately to the head of the office besides mentioning such transaction in the annual property return,” the resolution said.