Hyderabad: Registering his strong protest against the Central government as decision to increase the price of fertilisers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday called up on people across the country to root out BJP government saying it was weakening the rural economy and playing havoc with the farm sector.

He said the increase in the prices of fertilisers will put the agriculture sector into a crisis and break the backbone of farming in the country.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi registering his protest against the increase of fertiliser prices.

He alleged that the BJP government is weakening the rural economy, hereditary trades and playing havoc with the farm sector only to hand over the sector to the corporates.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief expressed anguish that the BJP government at the Centre removed subsidies on fertilisers, which were in vogue for several decades, and the situation came to such a pass that the farmers had no option but to take up their ploughs and revolt against the Central government.

The CM expressed his anger that the Central government which made tall promises that it would double ‘the farmers’ income by 2022, has now increased the prices of fertilisers at an all time high to break the farming community’s back.

“It is highly reprehensible that the Central government which promised to double the income of farmers took a U-turn and increased the agriculture expenses. This shows that the BJP government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt,” he said.

KCR said there was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the Central government’s policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable. Decisions like installing metres to motors to collect the power charges, not linking NREGP with the farm sector, increasing the fertilisers prices to all time high, not purchasing the paddy cultivated by the farmers, all these draconian decisions of the BJP government at the Centre have made farmers’ life miserable. He said everyone should oppose the actions that would make a farmer a labourer in his own land.

The CM urged the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity. He made it clear that if the central government fails to withdraw the increased prices of fertilisers, there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the Central government. He also urged the farming community in the state to expose the BJP’s conspiracy and join the struggle to make the Centre withdraw the fertiliser price hike.