Berhampur: Despite the state government barring the government doctors from private practice, introduction of biometric system and installation of CCTV cameras to keep an eye on hospital staff, healthcare in Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) at Berhampur in Ganjam district is facing big hurdles.

Patients from Puri, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Khurda districts and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh depend upon the MKCG hospital on a regular basis.

The state government has also been spending crores of rupees towards basic healthcare facilities to the people through the facility. A major part of the spending goes towards payment of salaries to its doctors.

Also, in order to restrict the temptation of doctors towards private nursing homes and bring transparency in the healthcare system, the hospital authorities have introduced biometric attendance system and installed CCTV surveillance system on the MKCG hospital premises.

However, the safeguards have become a mockery as the doctors after registering their fingerprints at the entry point are allegedly leaving through the backdoors within minutes of their entry.

The doctors are spending the rest of their working hours in private nursing homes, sources said. Moreover, patients coming to MKCG are being diverted to these private nursing homes where the government doctors bilk them, sources added.

Surprisingly, neither the district administration nor the MKCG hospital authorities have evinced interest in sorting out the issue. It is also alleged that the doctors are playing truant by handing over charge to the postgraduate students.

According to Abani Gaya, convener of local outfit Manab Adhikaar Surakhya Manch, “Doctors are inclined towards private nursing homes for money. We have protested against such practice several times but in vain.”

Reacting to this, dean and principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Dr Radhamadhab Tripathy said, “We have put up biometric attendance system along with CCTV surveillance system in order to bring transparency to patient care.” Moreover, action has been taken against some truant doctors found guilty in recent times, he added.

