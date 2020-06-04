Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Puri district administration are ready to conduct the Snana Yatra and Hati Besha ritual of Srimandir deities June 5 amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, said an official of the 12th century shrine here Thursday.

However, the devotees would not be allowed to witness the bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the official.

“For the first time in the history of Srimandir, a prohibitory order like the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed around Srimandir for organisation of the Snana Yatra,” said a researcher.

SJTA sources said the presiding deities would be taken to the Snanabedi (bathing altar) on Srimandir premises from the sanctum sanctorum through Pahandi procession by 4 am Friday. A total of 108 pitchers of aromatic water would be required for the bathing ritual of the deities.

As per Srimandir tradition, servitors would pour 35 pitchers of aromatic water on Lord Jagannath, 33 pitchers on Lord Balabhadra, 22 pitchers on Devi Subhadra and 18 pitchers on Lord Sudarshan during the bathing ritual.

The deities would be adorned with Hatibesha (elephant attire) soon after the performance of Chherapanhanra ritual by Gajapati king Dibyasingha Dev. “The deities would be taken to the Anasara Gruha (asylum for the sick) through Pahandi procession by 8 pm,” said the temple official.

As per Srimandir tradition, Lord Jagannath and his siblings catch fever soon after the bathing ritual. The deities undergo 15 days of medication during the Anasara ritual.

The Nabajouban Darshan ritual of the deities would be performed June 20 while the annual Rath Yatra is scheduled to be organised June 23.

“The state government is yet to take a decision on organisation of the Rath Yatra. This year, the mega event may be organised without the presence of devotees due to the coronavirus scare,” said a source.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh said the Section 144 would be in force around Srimandir and its nearby areas from 10 pm June 4 to 2 am June 6 for organisation of the Snana Yatra. “The sacrifice of Puri residents will set an example for the whole world,” he said.

National broadcaster Doordarshan will live telecast Snana Yatra and Hati Besha ritual.