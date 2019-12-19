Sambalpur: Sambalpur police initiated a novel way to provide security to women in the district. It has launched women PCR vans and bikes with Global Positioning System (GPS) system. Police DIG Himanshu Lal inaugurated the program Wednesday. The district police will exclusively deploy women police in PCR vans and bikes.

The PCR vans and bikes across the district will soon be fitted with GPS. In the first phase, 15 GPS-Enabled PCR vans and 10 GPS-Enabled patrolling motorcycles were launched.

This step was taken to keep in check the increasing crime rate in the district.

Successful programs such as that of 5T model and Mo Sarkar programme can also be implemented for development of the police work, said Lal. He added, “Using the cutting edge technology, we can track crime hotspots and arrive at the crime scene as soon as possible. The police will be making optimal use of technology for improving our work standards.”

He said woman-only police stations will have the latest GPS systems. “The GPS-enabled PCR vans and motorcycles will be used to reach women in distress on time. This move is expected to also increase the safety of women in the district.

It has also been decided to set up a Control Room at the District Police Headquarters to keep a track of the PCR vans and motorcycles.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh was also present in the event. He said the presence of various PCR vans in the city at different locations act as a psychological deterrence for criminals and anti-social elements. Simultaneously this system also develops a sense of confidence among the citizens and especially women, who can approach them when in distress.

PNN