Bhubaneswar: In a bid to increase credit flow in the state, public sector lender Allahabad Bank Monday announced that the bank will organise customer outreach program in Jajpur October 23-24.

DGM and Zonal Head of Bhubaneswar Zone Sandeep Kumar Ghosal said, “This is the second phase of customer outreach program. This initiative will help to enhance credit flow to retail, agriculture & MSME sector and bring liquidity in business.”

Ghosal also said that the program was held in six districts of Odisha in the first phase. “We sanctioned `1.5 crore loans in Bhubaneswar camp. We expect that the camp will receive sizeable figure in small ticket advances in Jajpur as well.”

In the first phase, Ghosal also mentioned, the program was held in 236 districts across India in which the banks sanctioned loans of `84,000 crore in a two-day camp.

SLBC Convener, Bhubaneswar Debashis Pattnaik said that `101 crore loans were sanctioned in the first phase of program that was held in Bhubaneswar.

He told the reporters that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked SLBC to take an initiative to make 100 per cent digital district in the state. “As a part of RBI Vision Document 2021, the apex bank has taken 100 districts to make fully digital enabled districts. Odisha has been given two districts to bring under the initiative. SLBC has taken Cuttack to make fully digital enabled while SBI has taken Bolangir for same initiative in one year,” he said.