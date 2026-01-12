Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court Monday adjourned the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case in Varanasi to February 3, saying the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal was hearing the petition, which seeks a scientific survey of the ablution area (wazu khana) of the Gyanvapi complex, excluding a structure which the Hindu side claims to be a Shivling and the Muslim side a fountain, by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The civil revision petition was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs, before a Varanasi court.

Justice Agarwal said that since the counsel for the parties informed that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, which has fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing, the hearing of Singh’s plea in the high court is adjourned to February 3.

The civil revision plea has challenged a Varanasi district judge’s order dated October 21, 2023, refusing to direct the ASI to survey the ‘wazu khana’ area of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, has contended that the survey is necessary in the interest of justice.

It shall benefit the plaintiff(s) and defendants alike and help the court arrive at a decision in the suit, Singh claimed.