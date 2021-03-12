Malkangiri: The managing director in-charge of Kalimela LAMPCS in Malkangiri district was suspended Friday over alleged irregularities in farmer registration for Kharif paddy procurement.

The district Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies suspended the official named Saroj Kumar Sundaray following an enquiry.

According to sources, apparent irregularities were detected in the farmer registration during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 in Kalimela LAMPCS.

A large number of farmer registration forms are not available with the LAMPCS office in Kalimela. While facing the enquiry committee, Sundaray failed to explain how the ST lands were cultivated by non-ST farmers. He could not even clarify who made the slip-up in documentation during registration of farmers.

Finding Sundaray at fault, the higher-ups took action against him leading to his suspension from duty until further orders.

Notably, two data entry operators (DEOs) of Kalimela LAMPCS had earlier been discharged from duties over the same irregularities.

PNN