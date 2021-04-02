Reports about our neighbours encroaching on our territories by offering blandishments to people of border villages are dime a dozen in our state media. Every day, newspapers carry such stories. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and even Chhattisgarh governments are accused of indulging in such overreach. Even people from Bangladesh come to districts like Kendrapara through sea and manage to secure official testimonials to show their permanent residency. Such stories of illegal entry into our state are common. In this sordid saga of encroachments, our southern neighbour Andhra Pradesh is the most active. Andhra has been trying hard to intrude into border villages in Koraput and Gajapati districts. Some villages in Kotia panchayat of Koraput have been reportedly renamed by the Andhra government. Their officials have been carrying out programmes in these villages and offering government sops to these people. No wonder, beneficiaries are showing a clear tilt to AP. A few days ago, reports came in that West Bengal was carrying out electioneering in some border villages of Balasore. Such attempts by neighbouring states to geographically encroach on our land call for condemnation. This is against the rule of the land. Our government has not shown enough character to withstand such aggression. The state government should take it up at the highest level. Cases are sub judice in the Supreme Court and the apex court is likely to give its ruling soon.

While such geographical overreach by the neighbouring states must end, there is no reason why we should stop trading or having business ties with these states. Reports of some dairy firms of Andhra Pradesh having transaction with local dairy farmers of Gajapati are a case in point. Last week, it was reported that Andhra dairy companies are buying milk from farmers in some pockets of Gajapati at higher prices. Vehicles with Andhra registration numbers are seen transporting milk from various parts of Kashinagar block. Hundreds of litres of milk are sent to the neighbouring state every day. OMFED, our state-owned dairy company, has formed a milk farmers’ cooperative society and buys milk from farmers in Khandabam Budura, Haripur, Goribandha, Bathaba, Kashinagar, Tata Kashinagar, BN Pur, Kidigam, Kaithapadar, Ranipetha, Minigram and Hatapada areas of Gajapati district. But, these farmers prefer Andhra companies to OMFED to do business with. Dairy companies from AP sell cattle feed to farmers at cheaper rates. Against `1200 per quintal of cattle feed that OMFED charges, Andhra dairy firms supply the same feed at `1000 per quintal. They also promise loans and bonus to dairy farmers. As a result of such aggressive marketing by Andhra companies, OMFED’s daily milk collection has come down. The Gajapati administration has warned local dairy farmers of tough action if they do not stop doing business with Andhra company and resume selling milk to OMFED. OMFED officials have been asked to look into this and submit a report based on which farmers will be taken to task for doing business with AP companies. Such vindictive measures by the local administration will do more harm than good. While geographical encroachments of our territories should be condemned and appropriately dealt with, preventing local dairy farmers from selling milk to AP firms at higher prices is not meat and proper and may turn counter-productive. The administration has no business to stop dairy farmers from deciding whosoever they want to sell milk to. It is purely their business interests. If the state government cannot assure or protect their business interests, it cannot stop them. Instead, the government should endeavour to find out where and why our farmers are turning away from OMFED and turning to Andhra companies. OMFED should try to plug its loopholes and try to compete with AP dairy firms and the administration on its part should allow such ‘encroachments’ in the interest of our farmers.